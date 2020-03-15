In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its more than 10,000 North American stores to a “to-go only” model, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Sunday afternoon.

The shutdown, which will last at least two weeks, affects company-operated stores in high-risk areas such as Seattle and New York, with a high number of cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious illness caused by the coronavirus, the company said. In these areas, stores will either shutdown or move to reduced hours. The company will also close locations in “high-social gathering” areas, such as inside malls and universities.

At all other company-owned locations in North America, customers will no longer be allowed to use cafe and patio seating, but will be able buy Starbucks products and will still have access to mobile ordering, drive-thru and delivery. The company was also modifying its condiment bars and changing its cash-handling procedures.

“Over the last 24 hours, as more communities, including the federal government, have called for increased social distancing to help contain the virus, we have made the decision to move to our next level of protocols,” said Rossann Williams, executive vice president, in a letter to employees. “Starting today, we will move to a “to go” model across the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks to help prevent prolonged social gathering in our cafés.”

The decision is the among the most extensive of any retailer in North America. But it parallels actions Starbucks took in January in China, where the outbreak began in December and where Starbucks shut down most of its stores.

The company said it would provide employees affected by the closures and other cutbacks with opportunities to work at other locations and possibly catastrophe pay.

The strategy represents a striking move for a public-facing company that has built much of its brand and its business around the concept of the Starbucks store as “third place”, between work and home, where customers could meet and linger for socializing.

But the move also reflects how rapidly some companies are moving as the coronavirus outbreak expands in the United States — especially global companies, like Starbucks, which have had front-line experience with the outbreak in China, where the coffee company closed roughly 2,000 of its stores in January.

“These are the actions we know are effective based on our experience in China,” Williams said in Sunday’s letter. Indeed, by late February, as Chinese officials had some success in containing the outbreak, Starbucks said it had reopened most of the shuttered stores.

Starbucks officials were hopeful they could have the same success in North America — in part because many North American customers were already using Starbuck’s to-go and other alternatives. “I am confident we can modify operations in all stores quickly and seamlessly,” Williams said.

How investors will react to Sunday’s move is hardly certain. Like most other companies, Starbucks has taken a beating since the outbreak began, with its shares losing roughly 25% of their value since Jan. 1. On Friday, Starbucks shares followed the rest of the market and finished sharply higher at $69.92.

