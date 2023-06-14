Starbucks has agreed to provide back pay to some union employees after preventing them from working at the coffee kiosk at a University of Washington football game last year.

The Seattle-based coffee giant told those workers the shifts were not available to unionized employees, according to an unfair labor practice complaint the union, Starbucks Workers United, filed with the National Labor Relations Board in August.

Starbucks agreed to a settlement Tuesday that requires the company to offer back pay to 10 employees who were denied the shift and notify all current and former employees at stores in the Seattle area that the company will not interfere with workers’ right to organize. Starbucks must post a notice in its Seattle stores and text the message to current and former employees in the area.

This is the first time Starbucks has agreed to a settlement for an unfair labor practice charge that didn’t also include a clause that says the company does not admit guilt, according to a union representative.

For its part, Starbucks said the settlement allows it to focus on “good faith efforts” to negotiate contracts for union-represented stores in the Seattle area.

“In instances where local managers have failed to comply with our policies or guidance, we have worked with the union, our [employees] and the NLRB to reach an appropriate settlement — just as we have done in several other matters across the country,” spokesperson Andrew Trull said. “We continue to defend our retail leaders where we believe the allegations are unfounded.”

About 300 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize as of May, according to data from the NLRB. The 301 certified bargaining units represent more than 7,600 employees across 36 states. Starbucks had more than 9,000 company-operated stores in the U.S. as of September.

In Washington, 19 stores have unionized.

At UW, Starbucks operates a coffee kiosk at Husky Stadium. Rather than assigning workers to shifts like Starbucks would at a store, the company puts out a call to staff to sign up to work the coffee stand. Those shifts historically come with premium pay, according to the union representative.

Last fall, before the season opener, Starbucks put out its usual call but said the shifts were not available for unionized workers, the union representative said. Ten unionized workers still responded to the call and were told they could not fill the shift.

An NLRB hearing about the matter started Tuesday, and Starbucks signed a settlement the same day, according to a copy of the agreement.

Mari Cosgrove, a Starbucks partner and organizer named in the settlement, said the settlement could indicate a “more positive working relationship” between the company and its employees.

“We fight every day against these clear violations of the law, and I’m relieved Starbucks is finally willing to take accountability for something,” Cosgrove said.

As of May, the NLRB had 552 open or settled unfair labor practices charges against Starbucks, subsidiary Siren Retail or Littler Mendelson, a law firm hired by Starbucks.

The labor board has also received 100 charges against Starbucks Workers United, most of which allege the union has refused to bargain. The agency has dismissed 77 of those charges.

The settlement comes at the same time a group of student activists are ramping up pressure on UW to end its relationship with Starbucks due to allegations of anti-union activity.

In May, organizers delivered a letter to UW President Ana Mari Cauce asking that the university let its contract with Starbucks expire on June 30, rather than renew it. More than 330 students, staff and faculty signed the letter, organizers said.