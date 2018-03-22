The surprise musical guest at the Starbucks annual shareholder meeting was a trio of opera performers associated with La Scalla in Milan, Italy. The company plans to open a Reserve Roastery store there in September, fulfilling Howard Schultz' long-held ambition of opening a Starbucks in the home of espresso.

Starbucks annual meetings are known as much for the surprise musical guests as for executive speeches on strategy.

Past performers include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, k.d. lang and Paul McCartney. Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz remembered having renowned saxophonist (and University of Washington accounting major) Kenny G at an early shareholder meeting.

This year, Schultz’ musical selection was symbolic and deeply personal.

As the company prepares to open its first location in Italy – one of its showcase Reserve Roastery stores, no less – Schultz said he wanted something “quite different and quite unique, but in keeping with the excitement and anticipation we have about Italy.”

He welcomed to the McCaw Hall stage a soprano, tenor and pianist from Accademia Teatro alla Scala, a performing arts school attached to La Scala, the famous 239-year-old opera house in Milan. La Scala is a five-minute walk from Piazza Cordusio, where Starbucks is building its store in a palazzo that formerly housed a post office.

When Starbucks unveiled the location last year, it was adorned with a large sign that read “Il Mio Sogno Si Sta Avverando” – “My dream is coming true.” The rest was in English: “See you soon, Howard Schultz.”

The early history of Starbucks Coffee includes Schultz’s first trip to Italy in 1983, where he “discovered the Italian coffee bar, the sense of community, the romance of espresso,” he said.

Until now, Schultz said, he didn’t feel Starbucks “had the right level of respect” to set up shop in a country with such a deep coffee culture. “There’s lots of concern and trepidation as to whether or not the Italians are going to embrace Starbucks.”

Schultz has been driving the company’s efforts to create a hierarchy of premium stores with its Reserve Roasteries – part coffee museum, part boutique coffee roaster, all high-end retail – at the top. He seemed confident that the Milan Roastery would be sufficiently impressive to Italian coffee drinkers.

Schultz asked the musicians to perform a favorite piece of music, Nessun Dorma, a soaring aria – perhaps the most famous written for a tenor — from Giacomo Puccini’s final opera, Turandot. It is closely associated with the late great Luciano Pavarotti.

Schultz watched from the wings as tenor Jaeheui Kwon sang the emotional climax: “Vincerò! Vincerò!”

(I will win! I will win!)