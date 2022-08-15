Eight months into the largest unionization push in the company’s history, Starbucks says the federal agency in charge of managing union elections has been unfairly helping workers unionize.

Starbucks said Monday that officials with the National Labor Relations Board aided pro-union workers in an election in Kansas City, asserting that similar misconduct happened in Seattle and Buffalo. The company requested the agency suspend all mail-ballot elections in the U.S.

The Seattle-based coffee giant claims officials arranged for in-person voting in NLRB offices during mail-ballot elections, gave the union confidential information about vote counts, and collaborated with the union to increase pro-union votes.

Workers throughout the region have held one-day strikes to protest the company’s treatment of employees. Some of Starbucks’ key stores in Seattle, including those in Madison Park and several in Capitol Hill, have unionized in recent months. Others, such as First Avenue and Pike Street, are in the process. The NLRB is holding hearings to determine if that downtown store, now part of a “Heritage Market” project, will still be able to unionize.

The NLRB is the federal agency that arbitrates labor law nationwide. It investigates unfair labor practices complaints and certifies union elections.

In an email, NLRB press secretary Kayla Blado said the NLRB doesn’t comment on open cases and that the objection needs to be formally offered through “established channels.”

Advertising

“The agency has well-established processes to raise challenges regarding the handling of both election matters and unfair labor practice cases,” Blado said. “Those challenges should be raised in filings specific to the particular matters in question.”

Starbucks said in the letter addressed to the NLRB’s chair and general counsel that an NLRB whistleblower explained the misconduct.

“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the Board can represent itself as a neutral agency adjudicating unfair labor practice disputes — and elections — in a manner that is fair, honest and proper,” the company said in the letter.

As of last week, the NLRB is processing 286 unfair labor practices complaints related to Starbucks across 28 states — 284 against Starbucks and 2 against Workers United, which represents the individual store unions. Nine complaints were filed in Kansas City, where the company claims officials acted improperly. Two were in Seattle.

About 200 Starbucks stores have unionized, the NLRB reported. And last month, the union representing two closing Seattle stores reached an agreement with the company, a first since the unionization efforts began. Among other assurances, Starbucks agreed to provide union workers reassigned to new stores with an equivalent number of hours.

The company announced last month it would appeal the union votes certified by the NLRB at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Capitol Hill, saying the elections method excluded about a third of the workers there.