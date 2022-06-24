Starbucks said Friday it will reimburse abortion travel expenses for partners enrolled in its health care plan if a legal provider isn’t in the partner’s state of residence or within 100 miles of their home.

Responding to the U.S. Supreme Court decision ending constitutional protections for abortion, the company also said it will begin providing gender-affirming care for partners. It did not say when because “there are more procedures to consider as part of this benefit.”

“Even though we have prepared for this scenario, personally and as a company, I know this decision leaves many of you disheartened or in shock,” said Sara Kelly, acting executive vice president, in a statement.

On June 15, Starbucks also said all partners who are enrolled in the health care plan would have access to the benefits, including those who are unionizing. But it added that it could not “make promises of guarantees about any benefits” for unionized stores.

“What we can say for sure, is that Starbucks will always bargain in good faith,” Kelly said previously.