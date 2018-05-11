About 500 Starbucks employees are expected to receive job offers from Nestle later this year as the deal between the two companies is finalized. According to one Starbucks employee, those who do not take the offers will not be allowed to stay with Starbucks.

As part of the blockbuster $7.15 billion marketing deal between Swiss food giant Nestle and Starbucks announced earlier this week, about 500 Starbucks employees are expected to receive job offers from Nestle.

“A majority of the partners will be placed with Nestle or elsewhere within Starbucks, with most of these roles transitioning to the Nestle organization upon close of the deal later this year,” said Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges. “We expect every partner to be placed in a role with substantially similar or better compensation and benefits.”

Borges indicated that the employees will not have to relocate. “Operations will continue to be located in Seattle,” he said in an e-mail.

Starbucks is selling to Nestle global rights to market, sell and distribute Starbucks coffee products such as beans and instant coffee, as well as other Starbucks brands such as Teavana teas, in grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The employees to be given Nestle job offers work in the channel development business, which handled this function internally at Starbucks.

One Starbucks employee, who asked not to be named while detailing an internal matter, said employees were offered a choice of signing an agreement to receive a retention bonus in anticipation of a Nestle job offer, or they could choose to leave Starbucks without severance. Those who left would not be allowed to work for Starbucks again for two years because of a non-compete clause signed as part of the Starbucks-Nestle deal, this person said.

Borges did not directly address this scenario.

“While the we aren’t disclosing all the details I do want to assure you that we are making every effort to help make this a smooth transition for partners and help them become familiar with Nestle’s culture,” Borges said.

As part of this effort, top Nestle executives met with members of the channel development team in Seattle on Monday after the deal was announced, he said.