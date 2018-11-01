More drive-thrus planned for a continuing expansion into the Southeast, Southwest and Central U.S.

Starbucks shares jumped in after-hours trading as the coffee company posted record revenue in the fourth quarter of $6.3 billion, up 10.6 percent, and saw key measures of sales growth in its two most important markets.

But profit fell 4.1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from from the year-earlier period to $755.8 million, or 56 cents a share. The consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts was for earnings of 60 cents a share.

The Seattle company said sales at existing U.S. stores rose 4 percent during the quarter, the strongest performance in more than a year. Embedded in that growth, however, was a 1 percent decrease in transactions, more than made-up for by a 5 percent increase in the average value of each transaction. In China, same-store sales were up 1 percent, after decreasing 2 percent in the third quarter. Comparable sales growth company-wide came in at 3 percent.

Starbucks is also continuing to return cash to shareholders, announcing a 36-cent-per-share dividend payable Nov. 30 to shareholders of record on Nov. 15.

Starbucks shares had gained about 6.7 percent in extended trading as of 4:42 p.m. EDT, hovering around $63.70 – levels not seen since mid 2017.

Chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer said the improvement in same-store sales stems from a strategy of simplification designed to allow employees more time interacting with customers. Employees – known in Starbucks parlance as partners – have been given more time for closing tasks so they can focus more on customers while their store is open.

Brewer said the continued expansion of Starbucks’ cold beverage sales, particularly its nitro cold brew and lightly caffeinated fruit juices, has also helped.

Finally, she said, a simplified, more consistent happy hour program to drive more people into stores in the afternoon replaced a more complicated lineup of limited-time promotions offered during the 2017 fiscal year.

“We’re just getting really clear about what works in our cafes, what gets our partners pumped,” Brewer said.

Another thing that’s working for Starbucks is convenience, be that at the drive-thru window – now a feature of more than half of its U.S. stores – and through its mobile order and payment platform, which now accounts 14 percent of sales.

Brewer said 80 percent of the new stores the company opens in the U.S. during the current fiscal year will include drive-thrus. This emphasis goes hand-in-hand with a changed geographic focus for store growth. Starbucks added 604 net new stores in the quarter and plans to add 2,100 new stores in the current fiscal year.

“We are not putting drive-thrus in Manhattan per se, but throughout the Central U.S., Southwest, Southeast, we have the opportunity to really place drive-thrus in that area,” Brewer said.

As expected, Starbucks operating profit margin narrowed in the fiscal year.

Brewer chalked that up to the company being in “an investment mode,” particularly around its digital platforms. She said the company has opportunities to grow margins through lower costs of goods and reductions in everyday expenses.