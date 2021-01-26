Starbucks’s rebound in China continues to gain traction, even as its key home market and other international segments lag. The company also reported the departure of a key executive.

Global same-store sales, a key gauge of restaurant success, fell 5% in the fiscal first quarter. That’s worse than the estimated decline of 4.2% compiled by Consensus Metrix. A 5% drop in the U.S. was just ahead of estimates, while a 5% gain in China beat expectations.

The results show the company is facing an uneven road back after the deep impact of the global pandemic. Despite the continued weakness in many markets, same-store sales across the board are not as weak as in the previous quarter, suggesting it’s past the worst.

Starbucks sees things turning around quickly from here. In the second quarter, which already started, U.S. same-store sales will grow 5% to 10%, it said. Comparable sales in China will nearly double, the company said, though the comparison with the height of the pandemic there will skew the result.

The company reported fewer transactions overall, but customers spent higher amounts, continuing a trend established earlier in the pandemic. Revenue fell 5% from the prior year due to the impact of COVID-19, Starbucks said.

The U.S. and China are the company’s two largest markets, together making up 61% of its global portfolio, with 15,340 and 4,863 stores, respectively, it said. Starbucks opened 278 net new stores in the quarter.

Starbucks announced alongside its earnings release that Chief Operating Officer Roz Brewer is leaving the company at the end of February to serve as chief executive officer at another publicly traded company. It said her responsibilities are being distributed to other members of the leadership team.

Brewer, a former executive with Walmart and a current director of Amazon.com, joined Starbucks in 2017 and is among the most prominent Black female executives in corporate America. The news of Brewer’s departure comes just weeks after Starbucks announced its top finance officer will retire after a little more than two years in the role.

Starbucks shares fell as much as 3.2% in late trading before paring much of the decline.