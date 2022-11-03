For the second consecutive quarter, Starbucks exceeded Wall Street’s sales expectations.

The Seattle-based company reported $8.4 billion in sales Thursday, above analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion, according to FactSet.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said the strong results are an “early evidence of the success of our U.S. Reinvention investments.”

But investments in worker benefits as well as supply chain, food and material costs cut into the company’s $878 million profit, which is down from the $1.76 billion reported last year.

In the 2022 fiscal year, which ended Oct. 2, the international market was a source of slowdown for the company. Store sales abroad decreased 9% in the 2022 fiscal year compared with the previous year. In North America, sales were up 12%, the company reported.

In the previous quarter, Starbucks said its record revenue was due to strong sales despite higher costs and a slowdown in China. Gen Z consumers hungry for personalized Frappuccinos contributed to strong sales, and morning shoppers were reportedly coming back, Schultz told investors during the third-quarter earnings call in August.

Since then, the company announced in September a new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, and a $450 million plan to reinvent itself. Previously the CEO of consumer goods company Reckitt, Narasimhan will replace Schultz early next year. Schultz will remain on the board of directors.

Starbucks unveiled its plan to change the company, dubbed the “Reinvention” plan, in September. It includes opening more drive-thru-only stores and a lower forecast for cafe-only store openings. In total, the company expects to open 2,000 U.S. stores between 2023 and 2025.

In an interview with The Seattle Times, outgoing chief operating officer John Culver said drive-thru stores are a strong driver of growth, but there aren’t enough of them to meet customer demand.

Starbucks also unveiled machines that will deliver Frappuccinos, cold brews and hot sandwiches more quickly.

The plan was well-perceived by Wall Street. In a note to investors, Morning Star analyst Sean Dunlop wrote he expects the plan to succeed in lower friction between the company and its workers, a slowdown in unionization and more store sales.

Out of its U.S. portfolio of 9,000 stores, more than 239 Starbucks stores have unionized. Starbucks is facing National Labor Relations Board hearings all over the country for anti-union activity. In Seattle, the NLRB and the union are challenging the company’s $1 billion national commitment to increasing benefits for nonunion workers. Starbucks has filed for the NLRB to dismiss the claims, but no decision has been made.

Last month, Switzerland-based Nestlé agreed to buy Seattle’s Best Coffee, a Starbucks brand. Michael Conway, group president of international and channel development at Starbucks, said in a statement that the company was shifting its strategy “to elevate the premium coffee experience for consumers through the Starbucks brand.”

Dunlop wrote in a note that the acquisition makes sense strategically, but it’s not financially significant. Seattle’s Best generated about $100 million in global sales in 2021, compared with $24.6 billion in total Starbucks revenue that year.

Starbucks said its financial guidance for the 2023 fiscal year will remain the same.