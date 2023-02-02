Starbucks reported Thursday record $8.71 billion in revenue in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, an 8% increase from a year earlier but short of analyst expectations of $8.79 billion.

The Seattle-based coffee giant once again reported growth in North America, with a 10% increase in sales compared to the same period a year earlier. But Starbucks also reported a decline in revenue in the international segment, primarily because of the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in China and unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

In China, store sales decreased 29%. Starbucks expects results in China to improve in the second half of this year.

“We posted today’s strong results despite challenging global consumer and inflationary environments, a soft quarter for retail overall and the unprecedented, COVID-related headwinds that unfolded in China in Q1,” said interim CEO Howard Schultz.

Similar to the previous quarter, margins decreased 20 basis points compared to the previous year because of investments in store workers’ wages and benefits, inflation and a slowdown of sales in China, according to Starbucks. Net income in the quarter increased 5% from the same period a year earlier to $855.2 million, or 74 cents per share. Starbucks’ earnings per share fell short of analyst expectations of 77 cents.

Starbucks shares fell 3.82% after trading hours.

Analysts expect 2023 to be challenging for restaurants, which includes Starbucks. In a research note to investors, Morningstar analyst Sean Dunlop wrote that sales have held up “strikingly well” with consumers still going to Starbucks despite inflation’s impact on their wallets. But, he wrote, “restaurants can’t get away with 8%-9% price increases again.”

Advertising

In the 13-week first quarter that ended Jan. 1, Starbucks opened 459 new stores worldwide. The U.S. and China make up 61% of the company’s global store portfolio, Starbucks reported.

Starbucks unveiled a $450 million plan to change the company, dubbed the “Reinvention” plan, in September. The plan includes opening more drive-thru-only stores and a lower forecast for cafe-only store openings. In total, the company expects to open 2,000 new U.S. stores between 2023 and 2025.

The Reinvention plan also increased worker retention and new equipment rollout in the quarter, said Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri.

Thursday’s earnings call with investors is Schultz’s last as interim CEO.

Incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan will take over the reins of the company in April, as Schultz, who returned for a stint as the top executive for the third time in April 2022, will remain on the board to ensure a smooth transition. Narasimhan, former CEO of consumer goods multinational Reckitt, is also slated to have a seat on the board.

“I could not be more confident Laxman is the right CEO at the right time,” Schultz told investors.

Advertising

Narasimhan will take over at a time when Starbucks is grappling with unionization, labor complaints and low worker morale.

Out of its U.S. portfolio of 9,000 stores, 276 Starbucks stores have officially unionized, in a process that often brought a wave of clashes between workers and Starbucks. The National Labor Relations Board has received 498 unfair labor practices against Starbucks, and the company filed 80 against the union. The NLRB has made rulings on some of the complaints nationwide, including complaints filed by the union on behalf of Seattle’s Reserve Roastery on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday, an NLRB judge ruled that Starbucks broke labor law at the Reserve Roastery store by making “various threats to employees during a union election drive, and by holding captive audience meetings with employees to discourage union activity.”

Starbucks denies the allegations.

Amid worker clashes, Starbucks also has been facing an overall morale decline among employees. In a recent internal survey seen by The Seattle Times, employee sentiment regarding top leadership as well as company values and ethics was at a historic low. At the same time, employees reported historic highs regarding productivity combined with team and management. Survey results were released October last year.

Last month, Starbucks took employees by surprise by announcing a strict return-to-office mandate, in which they would have to work in-person at least three times a week. Employees who were not considered “fully digital” were already required to work from the office at least once a week, though there wasn’t oversight of whether they were abiding by the mandate. Among Schultz’ reasons for the return-to-office plan was keeping Starbucks’ culture intact. He warned that remote work could put the brand “in peril.”

The mandate applies to employees who are within commuting distance of Starbucks regional offices, including the 3,750 people at the Sodo headquarters. Commuting distance, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Seattle Times, is less than 60 miles or 90 minutes from a regional office.

Starbucks’ annual shareholders meeting will take place March 23. Shareholders will vote on items including electing eight directors and approving executive compensation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.