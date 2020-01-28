Starbucks reported strong results in the first quarter of its 2020 fiscal year but acknowledged uncertainties around its business in China, where the Seattle-based coffee company has closed more than half its stores as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Starbucks said it expects the closures to be temporary, the company warned investors that the viral outbreak is “expected to materially affect our International segment and consolidated results for the second quarter and full year of fiscal 2020,” according to a statement issued Tuesday before company executives spoke to Wall Street analysts.

For the 13-week quarter that ended Dec. 29, Starbucks reported operating income of $1.1 billion on revenue of $5 billion, representing year-over-year increases of 13% and 9%, respectively.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least 13 months, jumped by an impressive 5% from the same period a year earlier.

