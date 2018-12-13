The fancy store, one of some 350 Starbucks stores spread across the five boroughs, will feature coffee roasting, cocktails and a Princi bakery.
Starbucks is placing its latest high-end coffee bet in New York City with the opening Friday of a 23,000-square-foot Reserve Roastery in the meatpacking district.
The fancy store, one of some 350 Starbucks stores spread across the five boroughs, will feature coffee roasting, cocktails and a Princi bakery. It’s the fourth coffee palace the company has opened since 2014 as it carries out its so-called Siren Retail strategy, focusing on small-batch coffees presented in theatrical stores.
Two more Reserve Roasteries are planned in 2019 in Tokyo and Chicago.
