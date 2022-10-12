Starbucks violated federal law in Kansas and Missouri by firing pro-union employees, stepping up enforcement of its dress code in response to union organizing and asking for police to disperse workers with picket signs, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Wednesday.

The agency judge’s decision requires Starbucks to offer reinstatement with backpay to four fired employees, and to cease making anti-union threats. It says Starbucks also must post a notice informing workers that the government found it broke the law, and promising not to do so again.

Starbucks, which has said that claims of anti-union activity on its part are “categorically false,” didn’t immediately comment in response to an inquiry. The company has denied wrongdoing.

The evidence shows that Starbucks management acted out of “substantial animus” toward pro-union employees, the judge wrote.

Last week, another labor board judge in Michigan ordered the company to offer another fired employee reinstatement.

NLRB judge’s orders can be appealed to labor board members in Washington, DC, and from there to federal court. The agency’s general counsel has issued dozens of pending complaints around the country accusing Starbucks of violating workers’ rights.

The union, Starbucks Workers United, has filed labor board claims accusing the company of firing more than 80 employees because of their activism. The NLRB has the authority to order workers reinstated and policies changed, but not to fine companies punitive damages for violations.

The union has prevailed in elections at around 250 of the chain’s roughly 9,000 corporate-owned US stores over the past year, following an initial landmark victory in Buffalo, New York, last December.