Starbucks employees within commuting distance of the coffee giant’s headquarters in Seattle will be required to work from the office at least three days a week as of January 30, interim CEO Howard Schultz announced Wednesday.

Approximately 3,750 employees are based out of the Sodo headquarters. The policy will also apply to workers within commuting distance of regional offices, Schultz said in a letter to employees.

Two of the days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, while the other day will be up to individual teams.

Starbucks had implemented a model to return to the office one to two times a week in September, but many employees were “not meeting their minimum promise,” Schultz said. In-person work, he said, is critical to the company’s success.

Schultz said the company is changing its policy because of culture, fairness and correcting “the unintended consequences that have emerged from conducting so much of our work virtually.”

The lack of human connection has put Starbucks’ brand “into peril,” Schultz wrote, adding that many employees crave a bigger meaning to the work. According to a survey conducted last year, first reported by Bloomberg, Starbucks employees were losing faith in the company’s ethics and social impact — marking a “historic low” in those statistics.

He also said office employees can enjoy working from home while store employees have to work in person, which is unfair. Still, the company is analyzing how to make the adjustment to in-person work.

“We acknowledge that we have some work still to do as we reimagine the future of the workplace given the policy shift we are announcing today,” Schultz said in the letter. He added he wants the headquarters and regional offices to be “vibrant hubs” of people working together.

Across the Seattle area, employers’ return-to-office policies have been mixed. In April last year, Microsoft required half of employees’ work to be in person, unless employees have permission from their managers. And in February, city of Seattle employees were told to return to office. Amazon, one of the largest employers in the area, has not announced a return-to-office plan yet. Many employers in downtown Seattle saw a slower return to the office than anticipated through most of this past year.

“The pandemic was a full out attack on the ideas that make Starbucks, Starbucks,” Schultz said. “Partners, it’s time for us to come back to the office.” The company refers to its employees as partners.

The announcement comes at a time of reinvention for the company. The new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, will start this year as Schultz transitions to a role on the board of directors. Starbucks’ $450 million “Reinvention” plan will be rolled out starting this year until 2025 and includes steps to improve employee relations and a new focus on drive-thru stores rather than cafes. Starbucks executives unveiled the plan in September during the company’s investor day.