Just a day before a subpoena vote, Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz agreed Tuesday to testify before Congress on March 29 about alleged labor law violations.

Schultz’s testimony will “provide a deeper understanding of [Starbucks] culture and priorities,” the company’s general counsel Zabrina Jenkins said in a letter.

The move ends a nearly monthlong back and forth between the outgoing CEO of the Seattle-based coffee giant and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The committee was scheduled to vote Wednesday to force Schultz to testify.

“I want to thank the members of the committee who, in a bipartisan way, were prepared to do just that,” Sanders said in a statement Tuesday.

In a press conference Tuesday, Sanders described Schultz as a billionaire running a multinational corporation breaking federal labor law. Sanders said he will ask Schultz “when he intends to end his anti-union activities” and negotiate contracts.

“What Starbucks is doing is not unique,” Sanders said, adding that companies such as Amazon are also “acting illegally trying to keep workers from unionizing.”

Starbucks maintains that it negotiates with workers in good faith.

Asking Schultz to testify was one of Sanders’ first actions after taking the helm of the HELP committee last month. When Sanders first invited Schultz to testify about alleged labor law violations, the Vermont senator warned that he would issue a subpoena if Schultz declined.

In February, Jenkins responded to Sanders’ invitation saying Schultz wasn’t the best suited executive to testify because he was in the process of transitioning out of the CEO role. The company offered Executive Vice President and Chief Public Affairs Officer AJ Jones II to testify. Schultz is stepping down as interim CEO this month, and incoming chief executive Laxman Narasimhan will take over in April.

Sanders in early March scheduled the vote to subpoena Schultz to testify before the committee. In response, Jenkins submitted another letter stating Schultz is not directly involved in labor-related decisions, and instead delegated those decisions to a team of three executives, including Jenkins and Jones.

“We fail to understand why Mr. Jones is not being permitted to offer testimony on these issues,” Jenkins’ letter said. “This is concerning, as [Sanders] has not provided an explanation or rationale for his rejection of Mr. Jones.”

In response, Sanders said Schultz, as CEO and board member “is the man who engineered and continues to make labor decisions at Starbucks.”

Schultz “has denied meeting and document requests, skirted congressional oversight attempts and refused to answer any of the serious questions we have asked,” Sanders said last week. The committee has “no choice, but to subpoena him.”

Starbucks, long considered a model employer, has been facing a growing union campaign movement since November 2021. Schultz has described unions as a third party that will divide the company and its workers. At least 285 stores have successfully unionized. There are 509 unfair labor practice charges against Starbucks and 102 against the union, Starbucks Workers United.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.