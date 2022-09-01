Starbucks announced Thursday Laxman Narasimhan has been named as the new CEO, replacing three-time chief executive Howard Schultz.

Narasimhan was the chief executive of U.K.-based Reckitt, which makes Lysol and baby formula products. He is set to begin next April. Schultz will remain on the board after the transition.

In March, then-CEO Kevin Johnson announced he would retire. Schultz returned amid a unionization movement in Starbucks stores all over the country. Over 211 stores have successfully unionized, according to the National Labor Relations Board. The company also saw its sales hurt in China, its second-largest market, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Since then, Starbucks has replaced key executives: head of North America and general counsel. In July, the company closed 16 stores across the U.S. claiming safety reasons, saying it was part of a reinvention project.