Starbucks is adding plant-based meat to its U.S. menu for the first time.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said Tuesday a breakfast sandwich made with imitation sausage from Redwood City, California-based Impossible Foods is now available at a majority of its U.S. restaurants. The sandwich comes with egg and cheese and is served on a ciabatta bun.

Starbucks said earlier this year it would add plant-based meat to its menus worldwide as part of an effort to reduce its environmental impact. The company has sold milk alternatives, such as soy milk and oat milk, in this country and elsewhere. But the sausage is its first plant-based food item in the United States.

In April, it began selling lasagna, pasta and wraps made with Beyond Meat crumbles in China. It also introduced a Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich in Canada in February. Beyond Meat, which is based in El Segundo, California, is Impossible Foods’ chief competitor.

Asked why it went with an Impossible Foods sausage for the United States over one from Beyond Meat, Starbucks said it works with a variety of suppliers around the globe.