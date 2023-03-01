Sen. Bernie Sanders has scheduled a subpoena vote to force Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to testify about the coffee giant’s alleged labor law violations. Schultz had previously declined to testify. The vote will happen March 8.

The violations “include the illegal firing of more than a dozen Starbucks workers,” Sanders said in a statement Wednesday. The Vermont senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, added that he and his colleagues have asked Schultz to stop the transgressions, but received no response.

Schultz “has denied meeting and document requests, skirted congressional oversight attempts and refused to answer any of the serious questions we have asked,” Sanders said, adding that the committee has “no choice, but to subpoena him.”

Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull said in an emailed statement that the upcoming vote is “a disappointing development.” Starbucks will continue to communicate with Sanders’ staff, and the company’s “response to the Chairman’s initial request still stands,” Trull added.

Starbucks declined to send Schultz to testify because he is leaving the company this month, the company said in response to Sanders’ request, and instead offered another executive. At the time, Sanders said “it is disappointing, but not surprising, that Howard Schultz, the CEO and director of Starbucks, has declined an invitation” from the committee.

“If Mr. Schultz believes that a multibillion-dollar corporation like Starbucks can break federal labor law with impunity, he is mistaken,” Sanders said last month.

Sanders, who took the helm of the committee last month, has been calling on Schultz and other multinational companies’ executives, such as Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, to testify.

In his first February invitation to Schultz, Sanders warned that he could issue a subpoena as chairman of the committee if Schultz declined.

Seattle-based Starbucks instead offered to send Executive Vice President and Chief Public Affairs Officer AJ Jones II to appear before the committee. Jones has been with the company since September 2021 and previously served as a senior aide to Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina.

Starbucks, which has long prided itself as a model employer for its compensation and benefits, has been grappling with a growing union movement. As of Wednesday, 285 stores have unionized out of 10,000 in the U.S., according to the National Labor Relations Board. There have been 502 unfair labor practice charges filed against Starbucks and 102 filed against the union. The NLRB general counsel has issued 79 complaints against Starbucks, and there have been three settlements.