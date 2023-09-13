Starbucks announced Wednesday that Howard Schultz, its former longtime CEO, is stepping down from his role as a board member.

Schultz will remain on as board chairman emeritus, and Wei Zhang of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group will join Starbucks’ board.

“I look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as chairman emeritus,” Schultz said in a statement Wednesday.

Schultz had previously stepped down from the board in 2018. He rejoined in 2022 when he took the reins of the company as CEO for a third time.

Schultz handed over the CEO position to Laxman Narasimhan, former CEO of U.K.-based consumer goods brand Reckitt, in March.

During his third stint, Schultz introduced the company’s $450 million reinvention plan, which seeks to modernize cafes, open more stores, improve relations with workers and fuel sales growth. The plan runs until 2025.

The plan appears to be successful so far, as Seattle-based Starbucks has reported consecutive record revenues since the fourth quarter of 2022.

Schultz’s most recent tenure was marked by tensions between the coffee giant and a growing labor movement, which has at least 340 certified unionized stores. Schultz claimed unions would create a division between the company and its workers, while the unions accused him of breaking labor law to weaken their sprawling movement.

After pressure from Sen. Bernie Sanders, who heads the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Schultz appeared in March to testify about Starbucks’ alleged violations of federal labor law. He denied all allegations.

Schultz, who bought Starbucks in 1987 for $3.8 million, was CEO three times — from 1987 to 2000, then from 2008 to 2017 and most recently from 2022 to 2023. He transformed Starbucks into a global brand worth $111 billion, with more than 36,000 stores in 86 markets across the world.

In an interview released this month with journalist Graham Bensinger, Schultz said his next business endeavor will be food-related.

“I’m a curator of things and ideas and products and categories,” he said in the interview. “So what I see is some brick-and-mortar concept that would be complementary to my skill base, curation and merchandising capability. And it’ll have something to do where food will be at the centerpiece.”

Starbucks board chair Mellody Hobson said in a statement Wednesday Schultz “created a blueprint for us all in how to lead through the lens of humanity.” She added that new board member Zhang “will help us as we continue to grow as a global company.”

Zhang is Alibaba Group senior adviser and former Alibaba Pictures Group president. Before Alibaba, she held leadership roles at News Corp China and CNBC China. She is currently on the board of Ralph Lauren. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is based in the Los Angeles area.

China is Starbucks’ second largest market after the U.S. For several quarters, Starbucks China was lagging due to the COVID restrictions in the country. In its latest earnings report in August, the company said its China business was rebounding, reporting a sales growth of 46% compared to the same period in 2022.

In a statement, Narasimhan said Zhang brings “experience in global operations, consumer technology, entertainment and corporate business development.”

Zhang is the ninth Starbucks board member. Beth Ford, CEO of butter company Land O’Lakes was also elected to the board earlier this year.