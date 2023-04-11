More than 40 progressive organizations are showing their support for Starbucks union workers by urging the company’s new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, to start a new chapter with workers.

“We urge you to create and build a healthy working relationship with unionized partners,” the organizations said in a letter sent Tuesday to Narasimhan. The organizations, including the AFL-CIO and the Service Employees International Union, represent a supporter base of more than 62 million and more than 496 member organizations.

The leadership transition is an opportunity for Starbucks to change its course and negotiate with the union in good faith, a Starbucks Workers United spokesperson said.

Narasimhan, who took over the CEO role last month, has yet to make a public statement regarding the coffee giant’s relations with the union. In a Senate hearing, former CEO Howard Schultz said Starbucks didn’t break labor law and would continue to abide by the law respecting workers’ rights to form a union.

At least 290 stores out of 9,000 in the U.S. have formed a union. Starbucks declined to enter a labor-neutrality agreement, a contract in which an employer agrees to support a union drive. Under shareholder pressure, the company will carry out an assessment regarding Starbucks’ labor rights practices.

Starbucks has said it supports workers’ rights to unionize and that it bargains in good faith. The Seattle-based giant criticized the union for moving slowly on the negotiations and for recording sessions because of workers joining via video conference. At least 513 unfair labor practice charges have been filed against Starbucks and at least 110 charges were filed against the union, but 78 of those were dismissed, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

“Narasimhan has an opportunity to stop the company’s unprecedented, unpopular campaign of union busting,” SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry said, “and instead partner with its workers and their union to build a Starbucks that truly lives up to its stated progressive values.”

The letter describes unions as “vehicles that advance equity across class, race, sexual orientation, gender, and immigration status,” but acknowledges that justice across these facets is linked to “economic justice.” So far, no operating store has successfully negotiated a contract.

Besides AFL-CIO and SEIU, other organizations that have signed the letter include the NAACP, the Communications Workers of America and Women’s March.