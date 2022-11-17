Eight Starbucks stores in Washington are among more than 100 stores striking across the U.S. on Thursday. This is the Starbucks Workers United’s largest labor action since stores began organizing in Buffalo, New York, last year.

Workers in three Seattle stores, three in Bellingham stores, one in Everett, and one in Tumwater are protesting alleged unfair labor practices by Starbucks. They are demanding the company “fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.”

Dubbed “Red Cup Rebellion,” the strikes coincide with the company’s annual Red Cup Day, a day when Starbucks distributes free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers picketing outside of their stores will hand out Starbucks Workers United branded cups to customers.

The strikes are planned in 25 states. Starbucks said the protests are happening at a small number of its 9,000 stores.

“In those locations where partners choose to participate, we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity,” Andrew Trull, a company spokesperson, said in a statement. “Our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.” Starbucks refers to workers as partners.

Trull also said Starbucks is engaging the union “in a good faith effort to move the bargaining process forward,” adding that company representatives have shown up to more than 50 bargaining sessions and have 60 more scheduled in coming weeks.

Some of the first rounds of bargaining were not without conflict between Starbucks and the union. The company filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board claiming union representatives unlawfully recorded bargaining sessions in Chicago, California, New York state, Michigan and Kentucky.

The union, in response, said the bargaining sessions were not recorded. Some union representatives were joining via video call. The union said Starbucks was using a tactic to delay negotiations.

The NLRB has issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks for violations of labor law. In Seattle, labor officials are contending whether to dismiss a case where Starbucks has offered more pay and benefits to nonunion workers as part of a $1 billion investment on stores and employees. The administrative law judge has not made a decision on the dismissal of the case.

According to the NLRB, nearly 250 stores have unionized as of last week. The agency also recorded 405 unfair labor practice charges filed against Starbucks and 32 filed against the union.

The eight Washington stores on strike are located at: