The battle between Starbucks and the union representing thousands of its employees is about something less and something more.

Less, because Starbucks Workers United, the union, claims to represent workers at more than 330 stores. Yet Starbucks operates more than 15,000 stores in the United States, as part of 36,000 locations across the world, from the People’s Republic of China to Norway, 84 countries in all.

In a controversy over some stores banning Pride displays, the union promised to close 150 stores. In the end, only 21 were closed this past weekend, although Starbucks Workers United says it’s not done. Starbucks said it would institute clearer guidelines about store decorations.

The charitable conclusion is the union is making a modest start.

The situation is no different beyond Starbucks.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, union membership declined by 0.2 percentage points to 10.1% this past year, the most recent data available. In the private sector, only 6% of employees were represented by organized labor (33% in the public sector).

The numbers were 19% for Washington, second only to Hawaii (21.9%) and New York (21.7%). South Carolina was lowest at 1.7%.

Advertising

In the 1950s, the zenith of the middle class, private-sector unions accounted for nearly 35% of all American employees. This happened despite the passage of the anti-union Taft-Hartley Act in 1947 following crippling strikes in the aftermath of World War II.

Those unions caused many nonunionized employers to offer similar pay and benefits, if only to fend off labor organizers. The nation owes much to unions, which often literally paid in blood from the 1880s to the 1930s for the right to organize.

But then came a long decline beginning in the 1960s, when many states passed so-called right-to-work laws, undercutting the ability of unions to organize.

Some locals themselves were corrupt, infested with mob money. The Teamsters under Jimmy Hoffa and other leaders were notorious for lawbreaking, even as it achieved gains for its workers.

Other unions overreached, notably the United Auto Workers, with its leaders in league with the top executives of Detroit’s automakers. The industry reacted with complacency as quality declined and foreign (especially Japanese) automakers gained market share at the expense of the domestic Big Three.

Then came relocation of formerly unionized companies to the right-to-work Sunbelt, unionized corporations “ripped, stripped and flipped” by venture capitalists and takeover schemers, NAFTA, deindustrialization. The damage was done.

Advertising

Card check, which would make unionization easier, was endorsed by Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, but failed to meet its promise.

Boeing punished its unionized Puget Sound employees by opening an assembly in nonunion South Carolina, eventually moving the entire 787 line there — even though the union members had saved the much-delayed Dreamliner.

The reader should know that my grandfather was a shop steward on the heavily unionized railroads of the early 20th century. My uncle was both a union member and later in management. The same is true for me, as a Newspaper Guild member in the early 1990s (dues happily paid!) and manager (business editor). I’ve mostly seen organized labor at its best.

And yet, the controversies at Starbucks also represent more than they appear on first, close inspection despite the many headlines they gather.

In 1991, I visited my first Starbucks when it opened in Denver. I’ve worked in three coffee-drinking professions but never liked the taste myself. But I was introduced to what became my Starbucks drink: a venti, skim, no-foam mocha. It was a little bit of Seattle, Starbucks’ headquarters and a city I loved on visits but never imagined living in.

The company pioneered the “third space” idea — not home or office, but somewhere one could work, read the newspaper and meet friends.

Advertising

Starbucks’ expansion followed me around the country as I became a turnaround business editor in Cincinnati and Charlotte, N.C., then as a columnist in Phoenix.

The baristas were uniformly young and friendly and passing through, on their way to better jobs.

Only the better jobs increasingly didn’t come. As middle-income jobs were clear-cut by the China Shock of lost employment and the Great Recession, lower-paying service jobs such as working at Starbucks became permanent or semipermanent.

I didn’t realize until I arrived here that Seattle coffee snobs looked down their noses at the java giant headquartered here, preferring local establishments. It reminded me of certain Cincinnatians who snubbed the Skyline or Gold Star chains in favor of the city’s many local chili parlors.

It was inevitable that service jobs would eventually attract unions. They had been notoriously difficult to organize because of company intransigence and the reputation of organized labor, especially in the Sunbelt.

The Teamsters (cleaned up thanks to federal oversight and the leadership of James P. Hoffa, Jimmy’s son), Service Employees International Union, and United Food and Commercial Workers have been especially effective in organizing in the private sector. The United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers remain, too. Here, we have the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the white-collar Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (“No Nerds, No Birds”), and the International Longshore and Warehouse Workers.

It was likely that organizing would come for Starbucks, despite the company’s perquisites, such as tuition aid at Arizona State University, one of my alma maters.

I can’t say where it’s going. But pendulums swing and many workers are ready for a change.