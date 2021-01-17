(Bloomberg) — New Yorkers hoping to buy a latte at Starbucks on Sunday will probably find their neighborhood stores in Manhattan closed.

The coffee chain temporarily closed “select stores” in the Manhattan area due to the chance of protests today, according to an emailed statement from a company spokesperson. A slew of posts on Twitter and the company’s online store locator show the closures are widespread.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping partner and customer safety top of mind, local leaders have made the decision to close select stores in the Manhattan area due to expected protests happening today. We will resume operations tomorrow,” the statement said.

A sign posted on the window of one location on the Upper West Side said the store is temporarily closed. “Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. We are working to re-open our store as quickly as possible,” it said.

No large-scale protests had been reported in Manhattan as of early Sunday afternoon. West Side Rag, a local publication, earlier reported the Starbucks decision.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.