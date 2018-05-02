BusinessNation & World Starbucks says it has made financial deal with black men arrested in store; terms undisclosed Originally published May 2, 2018 at 11:53 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Starbucks says it has made financial deal with black men arrested in store; terms undisclosed. The Associated Press Next StoryCambridge Analytica, firm at the center of Facebook’s privacy debacle, says it’s declaring bankruptcy and shutting down Previous StoryCambridge Analytica, data firm at center of Facebook privacy scandal, will close