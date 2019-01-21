Starbucks is expanding its delivery service and aims to offer it at nearly one-fourth of its U.S. company-operated coffee shops.
The company said it is launching the service Tuesday in San Francisco and will expand to some stores in New York, Boston, Washington, Chicago and Los Angeles in coming weeks. It tested the idea in 200 Miami stores last fall.
Starbucks says 95 percent of its core menu will be available for order using the Uber Eats mobile app. There will be a $2.49 booking fee.
In December, company executives laid out plans to expand deliveries in the U.S. and China this year.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facing populist assault, global elites regroup in Davos
- Boeing overhauls quality controls: more high-tech tracking but fewer inspectors
- 5 investment tips from Vanguard founder John Bogle
- Alaska Airlines flight diversion leads to a 30-hour nightmare for passengers WATCH
- King County property tax bills are coming, and the housing market slowdown won't lower your bill
Executives say delivery works best in dense urban areas where Uber Eats’ delivery fees are lower because of high demand, and customers spend more than they do in stores.