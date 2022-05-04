NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8.29 to $99.42.
The chipmaker raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.
Airbnb Inc., up $11.18 to $156.18.
The short-stay home rentals company sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss as travel demand rebounded and it gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.
Starbucks Corp., up $7.31 to $81.64.
The coffee chain reported surprisingly strong sales at stores that have been open at least a year, a key measure of health for retailers.
Lyft Inc., down $9.20 to $21.56.
The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for its current quarter.
Tupperware Brands Corp., down $5.76 to $12.15.
The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics withdrew its financial forecasts for the year following a highly disappointing first quarter.
Akamai Technologies Inc., down $11.03 to $102.77.
The cloud services provider reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Skyworks Solutions Inc. down $5.94 to $113.53.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast as strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China hurt production.
Lumentum Holding Inc., up $7.36 to $89.50.
The optical networking products maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.