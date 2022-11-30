Starbucks violated labor law when it refused to bargain with unionizing workers in Seattle, the US National Labor Relations Board ruled Wednesday. The decision, issued unanimously by a bipartisan trio of board members, orders the company to negotiate with the union Starbucks Workers United.
Starbucks is told to bargain with union after U.S. cites rules breach
