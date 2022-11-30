(Bloomberg) — Starbucks Corp. violated labor law by refusing to bargain with unionized workers at its Seattle mega-cafe, the US National Labor Relations Board ruled Wednesday.

The decision, issued unanimously by the one Republican and two Democratic members of the labor board, orders Starbucks’ subsidiary Siren Retail Corp. to negotiate with the new union at its hometown Seattle Roastery restaurant. Employees there voted in April to join Starbucks Workers United, the labor group which has prevailed in elections at around 250 of the coffee chain’s US sites over the past year.

The board members wrote that Starbucks “admits its refusal to bargain” with the union, adding that the company contested the legitimacy of the union’s victory because of the government’s choice to hold a mail-ballot rather than in-person election.

“It is clear that the mail ballot election at the Seattle Roastery resulted in a significant disenfranchisement of the Starbucks Partners there,” the company said in July.

A company spokesperson did not immediately comment in response to an inquiry.

NLRB regional directors around the country have issued dozens of pending complaints against Starbucks over the last year, accusing it of illegally trying to stifle unionization at its stores. Agency judges have also ordered Starbucks to reinstate fired activists in Michigan and Kansas. The company has denied wrongdoing and said that claims of anti-union activity are “categorically false.”

Starbucks may next challenge the board’s ruling in federal appeals court, using that opportunity to contest the underlying vote at its flagship Starbucks Reserve Roastery high-end store.

When the Seattle Roastery opened in 2014, the company’s then-Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz called the location the “fulfillment of a decades-long dream — an homage to our relentless pursuit of coffee innovation.”

