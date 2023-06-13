Starbucks said it hasn’t changed its policy allowing its coffee shops to celebrate Pride month after a workers union said store employees in several U.S. states had been told to take down decorations with LGBTQ+ themes.

Starbucks Workers United said in an email Tuesday that baristas in as many as 21 states were told they couldn’t decorate their stores to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ rights.

In Oklahoma, workers were told the directive was due to safety concerns after attacks against Target employees because the retailer carried merchandise with LGBTQ+ themes. At a Maryland store, employees were told that some people didn’t feel represented by the “umbrella of Pride,” while in Massachusetts, management said that there weren’t enough “labor hours” for baristas to decorate, according to the union.

The Seattle-based company told Bloomberg News that its policy allows store leaders to decorate for heritage months as long as the décor meets safety guidelines, and is unaware of any company-operated coffee shops banning LGBTQ+ items.

“We unwaveringly support the LGBTQIA2+ community,” Starbucks spokesperson Rachel Wall said in an email. “There has been no change to any policy on this matter and we continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate with their communities including for U.S. Pride Month in June.”

Neha Cremin, an Oklahoma City Starbucks barista and union activist, said her store manager told her late last year that higher-ups mandated the store take down a trans pride flag. She was told Starbucks wanted its stores to have a uniform look and decorations weren’t allowed, Cremin said.

“At a time when we feel especially targeted, the subject of so much hatred and reactionary outrage, it’s bad that we can’t even put up pride decorations and have a little moment of joy,” Cremin, who is trans, said.

Conservative groups and activists have amped up attacks on U.S. companies for having LGBTQ+ merchandise, decorations or marketing, particularly during Pride month. In some cases, like Bud Light, these campaigns are calling for boycotts of products. In others, like Target, they’re asking for companies to stop carrying certain items.

As the rhetoric gets louder and more violent, company responses are diverging. Target pulled some merchandise, but Walmart said it was sticking with its pride-themed gear.

Advocacy groups say they’re watching for whether companies will continue to support LGBTQ+ rights.