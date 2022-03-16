Starbucks president and CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring next month after 13 years with the company, including the last five at the helm.

Founder Howard Schultz will act as interim chief executive officer, starting April 4, until a successor is named, Starbucks announced Wednesday morning.

Johnson told the board of directors a year ago he was considering retirement as “the global pandemic neared an end,” officials said. The board has been engaged in CEO succession planning since 2021, and hopes to name a new leader this fall.

“I feel this is a natural book end to my 13 years with the company,” Johnson said. “As I make this transition, we are very fortunate to have a founder who is able to step in on an interim basis, giving the Board time to further explore potential candidates and make the right long-term succession decision for the company.

“I have enjoyed every minute of the job and am proud of what we have achieved together,” he said. “It has been an honor to serve the 400,000 Starbucks green apron partners around the world.”

In his time as interim CEO, Schultz will receive $1 of compensation. Johnson will continue to serve as a Starbucks employee and special consultant to the company and board of directors through September.