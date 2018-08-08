NEW YORK (AP) — The star witness in the trial of the ex-head of New York City’s jail guards union says he tried to demand attention from Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) when he didn’t think he was getting his money’s worth from contributions to his mayoral campaign.

But the witness, Jona Rechnitz, came across at the corruption trial Wednesday of Norman Seabrook as someone more successful at exaggerating his influence with politicians than at winning favors.

Seabrook is on trial a second time on charges that he accepted $60,000 in bribes. Prosecutors say he book the bribes to steer $20 million belonging to the New York City Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association to a hedge fund.

Seabrook has pleaded not guilty. A jury deadlocked at his first trial.

Mayoral aides have labeled Rechnitz a liar.