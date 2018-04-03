BERLIN (AP) — A glitch in continental Europe’s electricity grid that had slowed down countless clocks for months has been corrected.
The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity says members across a 25-country area have taken measures to bring the power grid’s frequency back to 50 Hertz.
Spokeswoman Claire Camus said Tuesday that digital clocks which keep time by the power system’s frequency, such as radio alarms, oven clocks and clocks used to program heating systems, “are as of today back on time.”
The problem started earlier this year after a dispute between Serbia and Kosovo resulted in energy being diverted from the local grid. That triggered a domino effect across the network that spans the continent from Portugal to Poland and Greece to Germany.
