The music streaming service Spotify says it has removed some episodes of “The Alex Jones Show” podcast for violating its hate content policy.
The company said in a statement late Wednesday that it takes reports of hate content seriously and reviews any podcast or song reported by customers.
Jones is an Austin, Texas-based radio host and conspiracy theorist. He owns the media company “Infowars.” Among other claims he has called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.
Jones says his shows, which are broadcast on radio, YouTube and other platforms, reach at least 70 million people a week.
