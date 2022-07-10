Spokane International Airport officials are moving forward on an expansion project to meet growing demand for air travel in the region.

At a news conference held at the airport Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell highlighted the need for a federal grant to fund the expansion and renovation of the terminal.

“We know very well that companies like to locate close to airports. It helps cut down on costs and allows them to reach markets,” Cantwell said. “So the terminal renovation and expansion project, known as TREX, will allow the airport to accommodate growing passenger traffic and enlarge the economic opportunities for this area.”

The airport submitted a $65 million grant request to pay for the project with Cantwell’s backing. The money would come from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

Airport officials anticipate breaking ground in August on the first phase of the expansion project, which is estimated to cost $150 million. It would add 144,000 square feet and three gates to Terminal C and expand the ticketing area, upgrade the building’s HVAC system and consolidate the baggage system.

Spokane International Airport CEO Larry Krauter said the expansion would be the first significant terminal renovation and expansion project to occur at the airport in more than 23 years.

The airport is nearing its pre-pandemic level of more than 4 million passengers, and the expansion will provide much needed space to accommodate future growth, Krauter said.

The project also calls for ADA-accessible improvements; companion care and nursing mother spaces; pet relief areas; and new concession, food and beverage options.

“Increasing our airport’s capacity and better connecting Spokane air travel to new markets will allow for the Spokane economy to better engage with other metro areas, growing tourism and business market developments and relocation,” said Mark Mattke, CEO of the Spokane Workforce Council. “And the TREX project will support our economic expansion efforts and result in increased prosperity for Eastern Washington.”

Phase 1 of the project is slated to be complete in 2025. Subsequent phases of TREX are dependent upon future availability of grant dollars.