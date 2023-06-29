By
and
Bloomberg

Spirit AeroSystems workers approved a new labor contract, ending a strike that threatened to disrupt output at planemakers Boeing and Airbus SE. 

About 6,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Spirit voted Thursday to ratify a four-year contract with the aerospace company, the union said in a statement. Striking workers will return to work July 5.

The vote resolves a dispute that threatened output of Boeing’s 737 Max, the cash-cow jetliner whose fuselage is made primarily by Spirit. Production has been at a standstill since rank-and-file workers in Kansas voted to strike on June 22, rejecting an offer that was backed by union leaders.

This story was originally published at bloomberg.com. Read it here.

Most Read Business Stories