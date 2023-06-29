Spirit AeroSystems workers approved a new labor contract, ending a strike that threatened to disrupt output at planemakers Boeing and Airbus SE.

About 6,000 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Spirit voted Thursday to ratify a four-year contract with the aerospace company, the union said in a statement. Striking workers will return to work July 5.

The vote resolves a dispute that threatened output of Boeing’s 737 Max, the cash-cow jetliner whose fuselage is made primarily by Spirit. Production has been at a standstill since rank-and-file workers in Kansas voted to strike on June 22, rejecting an offer that was backed by union leaders.