With gift cards, my main issue is the lack of thought in the shopping process; I’d rather overhaul the gift-giving process than make the gifting process feel like an obligation.

Your Funds

The average consumer is planning to spend $1,007 during the holiday season this year, according to the National Retail Federation, the first time the typical consumer has laid out over a grand.

That will amount to more than $700 billion changing hands.

The most popular item on everyone’s wish list, according to the NRF, is a gift card.

As a result, more than half of all holiday shoppers will purchase gift cards, with the typical buyer grabbing up four or more cards, each with an average value of roughly 50 bucks.

Those numbers are numbing, making me want to shop and buy less, restoring sanity to the holidays. That’s why, despite facing the wrath of determined holiday spenders (again), I am again swearing off gift cards and encouraging others to do the same this holiday season.

Don’t get me wrong, I love gift cards. They’re convenient, never come in the wrong size or color and could be for treats and goodies that might not otherwise be in the budget. I’ll certainly spend one if you give it to me.

But, for the fourth year now, I’m not buying them because I care enough to do my very best and that’s not the message I believe is sent by gift cards.

With gift cards, my main issue is the lack of thought in the shopping process; I’d rather overhaul the gift-giving process than make the gifting process feel like an obligation.

Mind you, holiday spending is up about 40 percent over the last 15 years, according to National Retail Federation statistics. That’s a low-inflation period, so most of the additional spending was simply people becoming more generous.

I know plenty of people who didn’t ratchet up their savings rate significantly over the last decade, but who have kept up with the holiday-spending trends.

Yet, I don’t know anyone who remembers past holidays with less fondness because less money was spent.

For all the fun involved in a great gift or the potential joys of doing something extravagant, the truth for many people is that the holidays have become about mindless spending driven by discounts, or about simply ticking off the names on a list.

Gift cards help with that, alleviating some of the stress that comes from shopping; they’re easy to give and receive graciously. They are expedient and require little forethought, making them a fave of givers and recipients alike.

Yet the gift-card boom has been accompanied by a loss of civility.

Gift cards are a way of giving cash, but making it feel like something else. They’re less about fulfilling wishes than closing a transaction, ponying up a present to satisfy the burden of giving someone a gift.

Giving cash

Some cultures give cash as a gift; I’m fine with giving cash, particularly to someone who wants or needs it more than they need $25 in doughnuts, movie passes or clothing.

But for anyone who considers cash gifts to be tacky — which remains most Americans — giving something viewed as “the same as cash” is equally tasteless.

Gift cards have their devoted fans. Invariably, they align with one of the five reasons studies give for gift cards being so popular: They’re practical, timesaving, reduce holiday-shopping headaches/gift returns, offer kids lessons in money management and “it’s the thought that counts.”

The first three of those reasons are about the giver, not the recipient.

The choice here is not between a gift card and an ugly, improperly sized sweater.

Families that are separated by distance can bridge the gap, shopping together online; the conversations learning what a child wants and why can be a real gift to the grandparents. The effort is what makes the gift special (and if those discussions lead to a joint decision to buy a gift card, that card is purchased with some feeling attached).

Instead of obligatory gifts, co-workers can sit down together and splurge on a nice lunch that generates more warm feelings than swapping plastic, or the office can band together to support a cause instead of seeing everyone blow out their spending on something that lacks true holiday warmth.

If we want to make the holidays more personal, we need to take some of the focus off the finances; gift cards fail at that.

The “right” gift card carries all the emotion and sentiment that can be mustered between “from” and “to” lines on a cardholder or in a retailer’s text or email.

And don’t assume every gift card “fits perfectly.” Last year, I received a Starbucks gift card as a thank-you for helping a friend; I don’t drink coffee. (Yes, I regifted the card, but “ease of regifting” or “easily resold online” is not a ringing endorsement of gift cards as a quality gift.)

Moreover, studies indicate that over $1 billion per year in gift-card purchases goes unused; presumably, those cards didn’t prove to be “the perfect gift.”

Putting more thought into holiday purchases hasn’t been hard these last few years. I’ve never struggled to find something better than a card, or convincing friends and family that we should simply save the effort of giving presents and instead find time to catch up, grab a drink or share a meal.

Many readers have shared that friends and family were happy to mutually scale back on holiday craziness.

If you don’t want to give up gift cards, at least ask yourself if you buy them whether they feel like a gesture of love or the fulfillment of an obligation.

Finding the meaning of the season is hard enough in these crazy times; you may just find that reducing the gift-giving burden ultimately is its own form of gift. Just because everyone else is spending more money on the holidays doesn’t mean we must all follow suit.