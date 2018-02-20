BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s largest business organization has a new president and chief executive.
The North Dakota Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Arik Spencer will take over the organization April 1. He succeeds Andy Peterson, who resigned last year.
Spencer currently is the executive vice president of the North Dakota Motor Carriers Association.
The chamber has more than 1,000 members and offers programs and services to help businesses in the state.
