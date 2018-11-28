Investors interpreted comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, as an indication that the central bank may be less inclined to continue raising interest rates.

Stocks surged Wednesday after investors took comments by the Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome Powell, to mean that the central bank could be closer than expected to ending its current push to lift interest rates.

But some analysts warned that markets were overreacting to Powell’s remarks. The Fed is still expected to raise rates in December, and there was no clear sign that the policymakers would move more slowly than planned next year.

Investors have worried that the Fed’s rate increases would dampen the economy, bringing a close to one of the longest bull markets in U.S. history. President Donald Trump has picked up that theme by repeatedly criticizing Powell over the increases.

Powell has insisted policymakers are not taking orders from Trump, and would chart a course based on the health of the economy. And it was unlikely that the Fed chairman would want to signal a shift in the central bank’s plans just hours after the president’s most recent broadside.

“Mr. Powell’s own views might well be leaning to the dovish side, but he was not, in our view, signaling any impending change” in plans, said Ian Shepherdson, chief U.S. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The remark by Powell that caused the markets to jump amounted to two words in a long speech about the financial system’s stability. He said the Fed’s benchmark interest rate was approaching a “neutral” level that would no longer provide stimulus to the economy. The rate is now in a range from 2 to 2.25 percent, which Powell described as “just below” most estimates of the neutral level.

That contrasted with a statement by Powell in October, after the last rate change, that the benchmark rate was still “a long way” from neutral. Some investors interpreted his description Wednesday as a sign that the Fed might not raise rates quite as high as it previously indicated.

The S&P 500 surged after Powell’s remarks were published at noon and finished the day up 2.3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average surged more than 600 points, or 2.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed nearly 3 percent.

Fed officials had predicted in September that they would raise rates three times next year.

Powell and other Fed officials had previously sought to soften the impact of the October remarks by emphasizing that the exact level of the neutral rate was not important to the central bank’s policy plans.

The chairman has said the Fed is trying to strike a balance between extending the current economic expansion and maintaining control over inflation.

“We will be paying very close attention to what incoming economic and financial data are telling us,” Powell said Wednesday.

Some Fed officials, however, have said they want to pause at the neutral level to consider whether further increases are warranted. Others have said they want to raise rates past neutral, judging that the economy will need a little restraint.

Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chairman, said Tuesday that deciding how high to go would require “judgment and humility.”

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed, and Powell specifically, for raising interest rates too quickly. In an interview with The Washington Post on Tuesday, the president said the Fed was a “much bigger problem than China.”

“I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” Trump said in the interview. “I’m not happy with the Fed. They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

In publicly berating the Fed over its policy, Trump is breaking sharply with recent administrations. Powell has emphasized, including in a recent speech, that the central bank is overseen by Congress, not the president.

But Trump’s attacks are hurting the central bank’s image. The Fed likes to present itself as a technocratic institution that floats above the political fray. While there is a serious case for raising interest rates more slowly — a view held by some policymakers and independent economists — such a pause would expose the Fed to charges that it is acceding to Trump.