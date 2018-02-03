This week’s best business quotes cover an airliner accident, health care costs, a new Seattle landmark and a local business icon.
“Things can be replaced. People can’t.”
National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Robert Sumwalt, criticizing passengers who impeded evacuation of a burning 767 so they could grab their luggage.
“I’ve got a lot to keep me busy.”
Costco co-founder Jim Sinegal, 82, after stepping down from the company’s board of directors.
“A hungry tapeworm on the American economy”
Warren Buffett, on the rising cost of health care, as he joined Jeff Bezos and JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon in forming a new enterprise to cut employees’ medical costs.
“For a guy that does what I do, that’s about as good as it gets.”
Amazon global real estate chief John Schoettler, on reactions to the company’s Spheres project opened in Seattle this week.
“This is like a balloon made out of a Ford Pinto.”
FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, one of many critics of the presumed “trial balloon” proposal to have the government roll out 5G wireless network technology.
