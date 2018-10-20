This week’s best quotes in business relate to Paul Allen, Seattle area billionaire, businessman and philanthropist, who died Oct. 15.
“If it hadn’t been for our Traf-O-Data venture … you could definitely argue that Microsoft might not have happened … The lesson here is that there are few true dead-ends in technology and entrepreneurship.”
Paul Allen, at the 2017 dedication of the University of Washington’s Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering.
“There was no Plan B … “No one in this region was willing to buy a team when the (Kingdome) roof was literally falling down.”
King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer, on Paul Allen’s crucial role in keeping the Seahawks in Seattle
“He could go from talking about who they were going to pick as quarterback to talking about brain science … they were all important to him.”
David Postman, who worked for Paul Allen at Vulcan between 2008 and ’12.
“He was quiet and he had asthma. But you could tell that still waters ran deep.”
Real-estate agent Wally Gudgell, who helped Paul Allen buy a Lopez Island property.
