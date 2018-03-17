This week’s best quotes in business reach back to times past — Larry Kudlow’s outlook as the nation slid into a deep recession, and BOeing’s early efforts to boost sales of the first-generation 737. Also: Microsoft, Theranos, and Puget Sound Energy.

“The pessimistas are a persistent bunch.”

Larry Kudlow, named President Trump’s top economic

adviser, dismissing talk of a downturn back in December 2007, the month the Great Recession started.

“In half these places, you couldn’t drink the water. You brushed your teeth with Chivas Regal.”

Former Boeing employee Bob Bogash, on conditions in some places he visited in the 1980s to sell more 737s.

“I should not feel powerless. But I do.”

Email from an unnamed woman at

Microsoft, in document from case alleging gender discrimination at the company.

“The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley.”

Jina Choi, director of the SEC’s San Francisco Regional Office, on settlement of fraud suit against blood-testing startup’s founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

“This was corporate negligence … But they simply won’t take responsibility for that.”

Davey Oil, owner of

G & O Cyclery in Greenwood, about Puget Sound Energy’s stance on the 2016 natural gas line

explosion.

Seattle Times staff