“What an amazing day … three for three boosters.”

A SpaceX flight commentator, after the company put a satellite into orbit using its Falcon Heavy rocket and landed all three of its boosters intact.

“Frankly these last few weeks have been the most heart-wrenching of my career.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, describing the impact of the recent 737 MAX crashes on himself and the company.

“We’ve almost quit doing fast food because they are not fast food any more.”

Georgia mom Michelle Hancock, at a McDonald’s drive-thru, commenting on growing waits at fast-food restaurants.

“We have the power to shift entire industries, inspire global action on climate, and lead on the issue of our lifetimes.”

Advertising

An online letter signed by thousands of Amazon employees urging the company to do more on climate change.

“It’s crazy over here.”

Sea-Tac shuttle driver Cornell Deloney, on the crowds of cars and travelers at the airport during spring-break week.