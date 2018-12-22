This week’s best quotes in business cover Facebook, porch thieves, holiday shopping, women startup founders, and Amazon.
“We know we’ve got work to do to regain people’s trust.”
Facebook’s director of privacy and public policy, after a report that it gave large tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft access to users’ private information without consent.
“Black Friday is not quite the epic event it used to be.”
Retail-industry researcher Craig Johnson, on the changing dynamics of holiday shopping.
“If anyone was going to make a revenge bait package and over-engineer the crap out of it, it was going to be me.”
Former NASA engineer Mark Rober, on the elaborate booby trap he built to entice and film thieving “porch pirates.”
“I am not a young woman that you would take to a party with hot tubs and whatnot, which is what VCs do.”
Amy Nelson, founder of the Seattle-based, woman-focused co-working community Riveter, on the challenges of the boys’ club venture-capital world.
“The thing is, Amazon just doesn’t care.”
E-commerce consultant Spencer Millerberg, who previously worked at Amazon, on the lawsuit claiming Amazon copied West Elm furniture designs.
