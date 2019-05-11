Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, on school supplies and children’s jewelry sold through Amazon that contained dangerous levels of lead and cadmium.

Chris Hughes, a co-founder of Facebook, calling for the company’s breakup.

Kelly Wood, an assistant attorney general, on how well Amazon vetted contaminated products before the AG’s investigation.

Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, voicing concern that barring China Mobile from the U.S. market won’t do enough to protect Americans’ information.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, arguing that people go to its locations for reasons other than buying products.