“We’re talking about products that kids are chewing on and holding on all day long and all night long.”
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, on school supplies and children’s jewelry sold through Amazon that contained dangerous levels of lead and cadmium.
“Every time Facebook messes up, we repeat an exhausting pattern: first outrage, then disappointment and, finally, resignation.”
Chris Hughes, a co-founder of Facebook, calling for the company’s breakup.
“They are a bit of a black box, in terms of their internal procedures.”
Kelly Wood, an assistant attorney general, on how well Amazon vetted contaminated products before the AG’s investigation.
“Here’s a hard truth: Today, no communication system is ever fully secure.”
Federal Communications Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, voicing concern that barring China Mobile from the U.S. market won’t do enough to protect Americans’ information.
“We should probably come up with a name other than ‘store.’ ”
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, arguing that people go to its locations for reasons other than buying products.
