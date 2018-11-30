This week’s best quotes in business pertain to planes, boats and Mars landers, mostly.

“We’re losing our boatyards, we’re losing our tradesmen.”

Brian Johnson, a shipwright who works part of the year at Jensen.

“The history behind Jensen is huge … But 90 percent of Seattle has no idea about that history.”

Kate Henderson, a varnisher at Jensen Motor Boat Co., on the expected sale of the century-old Portage Bay boat yard.

“This airplane should not have crashed.”

Peter Lemme, former Boeing flight-controls engineer, on the 737 MAX behavior that Lion Air pilots were not able to control before its fatal crash.

“This is a geriatric expan­sion.”

David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, on the U.S. economy’s long growth spurt.

“The pathway to Mars goes through Redmond.”

Ken Young, general manager at Aerojet Rocketdyne in Redmond, which built the rocket engines for the Mars InSight lander.

Aerojet Rocketdyne engineers cheer as the Mars Insight lands Monday. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
