Dairy policy expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on the sharp decline in milk consumption that pushed the No. 1 producer into bankruptcy

John Lert, CEO of grocery-automation firm Alert Innovation, on Amazon’s efforts to develop a new low-price grocery concept

Grocery and retail analyst Burt P. Flickinger III, on why Amazon needs another grocery chain

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urging Congress to restrain growth in the national debt

State Supreme Court, unanimously if skeptically upholding Seattle’s first-come, first-served law for renters, believed to be the first of its kind in the country