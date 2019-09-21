“We’re done being in the middle of the herd on this issue.”

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, pledging to make the company carbon neutral by 2040

“Where there’s big money, there’s dishonesty, unfortunately.”

Autoworker Brian Jaeger, who supports the strike at General Motors but is also suspicious of the United Auto Workers leaders who face corruption allegations

“A really welcome break from Amazon’s previous stance, which was notable for a lack of climate change action.”

Nardia Haigh, professor and author of book on how companies can address climate change

“Having grown up in diverse India, it was indelibly etched in my brain that Alexa has to work for everyone, and not just English speakers.”

Rohit Prasad, Amazon’s head scientist of Alexa AI

“Given the fundamental flaws in your proposal, we see no merit in further engagement.”

London Stock Exhange Group Chairman Don Robert, rejecting an unsolicited $37 billion takeover bid