Whaling, airplanes, part-time workers, tech addiction and Instagram are all in this weeks best business quotes.
“In the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing the airplane to life.”
Boeing vice president Jason Clark, on readying the first 777X flight-test plane in Everett.
“Japan has declared themselves as a pirate whaling nation.”
Paul Watson, founder of environmental group Sea Shepherd, on Japan’s decision to resume commercial whale hunting.
“This is an investment in your people, your talent, your culture.”
Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, on one reason to expand benefits for part-time employees.
“Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test.”
Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, apologizing for a surprise change in how the popular app works.
‘Hi, my name is ___, and I’m addicted to tech.’
The standard introduction at meetings of the local group called Internet & Tech
Addiction Anonymous.
